SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

