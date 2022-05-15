Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks ( NYSEAMERICAN:LOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). The business had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

