Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

