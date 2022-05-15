SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $9.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 172,275 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 168.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,198 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.