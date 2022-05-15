SnowGem (XSG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00109532 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

