Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap One by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap One by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

