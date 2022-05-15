SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

