Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL opened at $118.54 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.43.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

