Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,762 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 309.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 51.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 335,903 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

