Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 32 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Y stock opened at $837.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.09.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.40 by $2.45. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

