Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE AMC opened at $11.81 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.71.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

