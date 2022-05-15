Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.54 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.45) to £115 ($141.78) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.96) to £110 ($135.62) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

