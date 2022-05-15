Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

