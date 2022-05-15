Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,640. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

