Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,200 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

