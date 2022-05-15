Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

