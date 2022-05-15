Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 74.59.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 26.70 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 38.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.