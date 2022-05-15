Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 500 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.