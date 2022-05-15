Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 140 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.