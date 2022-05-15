Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SAMG opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Long Path Partners Fund LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

