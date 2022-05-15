Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $4.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
