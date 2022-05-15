Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $4.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,542 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,200,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 97.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.