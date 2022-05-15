Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,117,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,616,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $91.94 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

