Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $22.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWIR. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.72.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

