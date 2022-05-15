Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 72.4% in April

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the April 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SMMNY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($81.58) to €71.10 ($74.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.21. 344,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,375. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

