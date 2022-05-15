Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($81.58) to €71.10 ($74.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 344,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,375. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

