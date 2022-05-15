Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Declines By 59.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000.

HYZD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 86,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

