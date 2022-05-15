Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Increases By 104.6%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,700 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the April 15th total of 434,400 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 706,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WINT stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

