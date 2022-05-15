Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Grows By 112.9%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 496,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 401,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,091,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 205,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,010. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $13.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

