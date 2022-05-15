Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Decreases By 34.4%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 212.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 60,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,703. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

