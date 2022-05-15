Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Drops By 38.1%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United Bancshares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $37.71.

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

