Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Increases By 88.7%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the April 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
