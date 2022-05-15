Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Increases By 88.7%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the April 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $150,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

