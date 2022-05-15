Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rises By 89.3%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 432,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,242. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

SCBFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

