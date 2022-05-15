Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Expands By 60.0%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 72,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.