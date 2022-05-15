Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Declines By 50.0%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:STBMY remained flat at $$3.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.32.
About St Barbara (Get Rating)
