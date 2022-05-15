Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Declines By 44.3%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.07.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

