Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Rises By 95.7%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,900 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 438,400 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $518,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $2,193,081. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 326,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SBOW traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 199,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $547.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.70. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 95.90% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

