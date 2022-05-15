Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Declines By 36.6%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($288.42) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($184.21) to €167.00 ($175.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($309.47) to €313.00 ($329.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.74.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.