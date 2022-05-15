Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Expands By 93.2%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 369,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,465. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,700 shares of company stock worth $65,646. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

