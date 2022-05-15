Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Drops By 38.7%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quhuo by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Quhuo by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Shares of Quhuo stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Quhuo (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.