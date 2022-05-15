Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Expands By 70.2%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,600 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the April 15th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puxin by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Puxin by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Puxin has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

