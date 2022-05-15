Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Increases By 41.4%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 51,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,188. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
