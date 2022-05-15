Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 47.3%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:JRI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.39. 83,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
