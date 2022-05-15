Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 47.3%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JRI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.39. 83,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

