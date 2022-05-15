Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Expands By 116.5%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nikon stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 27,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,975. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.66.
Nikon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikon (NINOY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.