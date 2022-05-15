Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Expands By 116.5%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nikon stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 27,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,975. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

