Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Drops By 43.3%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NICFF remained flat at $$22.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Nichias has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

