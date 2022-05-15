Short Interest in Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Expands By 100.0%

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXYAF remained flat at $$26.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexity has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.
Nexity Company Profile (Get Rating)
