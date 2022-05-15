Short Interest in Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Expands By 100.0%

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXYAF remained flat at $$26.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexity has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Residential Real Estate Development, Commercial Real Estate Development, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

