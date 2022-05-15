Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Declines By 37.6%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MYNA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mynaric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

