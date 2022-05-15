Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Decreases By 31.9%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.11. 31,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,986. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

