Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Drops By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.79. 1,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.