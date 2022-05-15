Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Drops By 35.5%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 345,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IM Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter worth $182,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 742,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 49,609 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

