Short Interest in Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Drops By 42.2%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,154,900 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 1,998,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.1 days.

HMSNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Hammerson stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 2,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.62.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

